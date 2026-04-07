Game of Thrones: Dragonfire set to bring more strategy action from the hit series to mobile

Fire it up!

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire brings more of the hit television adaptation to mobile

Play a Valyrian descendant, raising and taming your own dragon to try and rule the Seven Kingdoms

Pre-registration for the upcoming title is now open on the official website

After the rather ignoble end that the main series had, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the goose was cooked when it came to Game of Thrones. But now, years later, with House of the Dragon and especially A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, interest in Westeros is more prominent than ever.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that Warner Bros Games and HBO are announcing a brand-new iOS and Android strategy game based on House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones: Dragonfire (previously in soft launch) is slated as a new social strategy experience where you'll play a Valyrian descendant raising and taming your own dragon.

House of the Dragon, naturally, focuses on the exploits of the titular House Targaryen more than a century before the events of Game of Thrones itself. I've no doubt the lore purists out there are already a bit irate seeing the canonically rare (and only getting rarer at the time) dragons play a key role.

Dynasties & Dragons

At the same time, I'm sure many of us can forgive a few inconsistencies for the sake of gameplay and story. However, it's worth noting that social strategy is something Game of Thrones already has in the form of Game of Thrones: Conquest . We don't know much about Dragonfire other than some gameplay glimpses, but it looks to be fairly similar.

Now, putting aside the question of whether the two can co-exist, I think it is interesting that we're seeing HBO trying to... let's say 'bury' Game of Thrones in favour of newer, more popular adaptations such as aKoSK or HotD.

If you're at all interested in trying your hand at carrying on the legacy of Valyria, it's well worth pre-registering for Dragonfire on the official website.

Or, if you feel you'd like to hone your strategic skills before jumping back into Westeros, why not dig into our list of the best strategy games on Android for our favourite picks?