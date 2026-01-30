Countless Army Mobile Defence flips the tower defence script, making you the invader

It's like playing the Uno Reverse card on the entire genre

Invade towns instead of defending them

Choose from varied units and find a weak point

Out now on iOS and Android

I’ll be honest - I usually associate tower defence with settling in and reacting to problems rather than causing them. Countless Army goes the other way, and that simple switch does a lot of the heavy lifting.

Out now on iOS and Android, Countless Army puts you in charge of the invasion instead of the barricades. You’re not building neat lines of defences or optimising kill zones. You’re sending waves of undead and monsters into towns, choosing where they go, when they go, and how much pressure you apply before something finally gives.

You decide which units to deploy, the order they march in, and the routes they’ll take through each map. Sometimes you overwhelm a village in one clean push. Other times, you poke at it, split your forces, and wait for a weak point to show itself. When things stall, you step in with dark magic to tip the balance, either speeding things up or rescuing a push that’s gone sideways.

As you go, your army starts to feel less disposable. There are a dozen different monster types to unlock, each with two possible class paths. That gets further refined by the skill tree that lets you fine-tune the approach you’ve picked.

The campaign itself is broad without being too overwhelming. Six kingdoms, different biomes, and over 50 maps give you plenty of space to experiment, fail, and try again. Visually, it sits in that familiar pixel-art space that isn’t trying to look old so much as stylised, with enough colour and detail to keep the destruction readable.

Countless Army is playful about the power fantasy, but there’s enough tactical friction to keep you engaged once the novelty wears off.

