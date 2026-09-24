Kingdom Rush 6 takes things back in time for the biggest Kingdom Rush yet, out now

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis is out now on iOS and Android

Turn back time to defeat the evil wizard Vez'nan once and for all

Duke it out across the world of the first Kingdom Rush, with all-new stakes and mechanics

When it comes to mobile tower defence, there're few names as storied as Kingdom Rush. The series has been going for more than a decade now, so it seems only fitting that Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis takes things back to the start. But just because they're turning back the clock doesn't mean this isn't the biggest Kingdom Rush yet!

Now available on iOS and Android, Kingdom Rush 6 sees you turning back time in order to finally defeat Vez'nan, the evil wizard once and for all. That means returning to the setting of the original Kingdom Rush, and recruiting familiar faces while duking it out on equally familiar battlefields, all with a fresh coat of paint.

No rush

But just because Kingdom Rush 6 is winding back the clock doesn't mean it's turning back on any innovations to the series. In fact, it's piling on new ones! Towers, heroes and spells now all have their own distinct upgrade tree, offering even more ways to customise your forces.

For that $6.99 asking price, you're also getting 18 stages, 40 enemies to face, five factions to duke it out against and six different bosses. All of this while following a plot with plenty of twists, turns and more than a few jokes.

Although longtime fans may find it to be a ludicrous premise, I'm sure there's more than a few of you who're also excited to return to the world of Linirea in its earlier state. And Kingdom Rush 6 offers plenty for longtime followers of the franchise to enjoy, while adding new stuff to justify the asking price!

Kingdom Rush is arguably the premier series for tower defence on mobile, but it's far from the only one there is. Want to see even more you can play right now? Check out our list of the best tower defence games for Android to see even more of our choice picks!