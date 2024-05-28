King of Gangs: Idle Mafia is a gangster simulator now available on Android

Become the deadliest don of the West Coast

Avenge your father and the rest of your crew

Complete challenges and make use of a rich cultivation system

Woo beautiful women and take them places

Longcheer Game has just announced the release of their latest title, King of Gangs: Idle Mafia, a tycoon game for Android. This gangster simulator sees you descend into the criminal underworld as you try to take control of the city. From forging alliances to participating in mob wars, you’re en route to becoming Al Capone himself.

King of Gangs begins with a tragic backstory for your character. Your father and members of your crew were violently killed in a gang fight, and you somehow ended up in prison. On returning after years to your derelict home, all the memories come back, and you're filled with rage.

Looking for answers, you venture back into the darkness as you embark on a journey to avenge your father. Things are, however, in anarchy as you're surrounded by rebels who are eager to take what is left of your territory and business. Bring back your gang and bring things back to order. Once your revenge is completed, you may just end up controlling the entire city.

In the simulator, you’ll experience what it’s like to be a gangster on the West Coast, with the art style capturing it perfectly. The visuals look to be top-notch, as you step into a world full of thugs, gorgeous women, and luxurious cars. A rich cultivation system means you can traverse many paths to attain success, from training your offspring to enhancing your rides.

The chaotic city isn’t short of challenges either. You must keep expanding your reach and participating in competitions to show who the real boss is. And if the grind gets frustrating, then go on a date or ten with some of the most beautiful women the city has. Give her gifts, enhance your intimacy, and she may just bear your heirs.

Begin your thug life by downloading King of Gangs: Idle Mafia now on Google Play. Visit the Facebook page for more information.