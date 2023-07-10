King Arthur: Legends Rise preview - "The legend lives on portable platforms"

There are so many legends and fairytales that it would be impossible to make a video game covering all of them. However, Kabam Games has tackled a pretty big one with King Arthur: Legends Rise. This 3D RPG plops you into the middle of medieval Europe with some fantastical elements to sweeten the deal.

After going through an intro, you'll have a hub area to expand which also offers different activities. The main gameplay has turn-based combat with a party of different heroes that are unlocked over time as you experience one of the most well-known legends ever told.

What is King Arthur: Legends Rise?

The story of King Arthur has been told in numerous ways, so there are parts that can seem familiar or predictable. With King Arthur: Legends Rise, we're diving into Arthur's story once again. The game begins with Camelot being besieged by King Hol, a dangerous leader who has gained dark powers. To combat this, Arthur is encouraged to take up the legendary blade of Excalibur and wield power of his own. This identifies him as the true heir to the throne and you must help him reclaim it and rebuild it up to its former glory while you try to bring peace to the land.

Hail King Arthur: Legends Rise

While there is still debate about whether King Arthur was a real figure, his stories contain a lot of excitement and adventure. King Arthur: Legends Rise brings across this and more through its gameplay. The first way is the attention to detail in the character models, items, and the environment. Despite being on a mobile platform, the game makes the most of it by making each character stand out, whether they're foot soldiers or a leading hero. It's also nice to guide your party through the various environments and see just how vast the lands surrounding Camelot can be.

Questioning King Arthur: Legends Rise

When it comes to combat, it uses traditional turn-based mechanics and pulls it off well. The way battles play out is more akin to a chess match, so you can properly prepare your moves. It also seems kind of fitting since realistically, medieval fighters wearing such armor and wielding such weapons would have to take turns hitting each other just so that they can take a moment to rest. With all the skills that the different characters can have, there are multiple options and ways to get through a confrontation. Also, the flashy nature of the more costly moves makes them have an even greater impact before and after they land.

No king is infallible, and this applies to potential fictional kings who have a long reputation for accomplishing many great things. King Arthur: Legends Rise can't hide all of these faults but has plenty of opportunities to address them. The biggest is the heavy toll that the game will take on your device. It's a relatively small size considering all the content, but even at its lowest levels, the processing can be very demanding. Make sure you have a powerful device or set up cloud saving should the game peter out when you try to get it up and running.

Additionally, there's an element of hand-holding going on when it comes to roaming. The lands are indeed vast, but you're restricted to clearly defined areas and narrow roads to explore. You're also encouraged to use the auto-navigate which will instantly take your party to their next destination. It can definitely be helpful, but it sort of works against the idea of freedom that all this land could offer.

Following King Arthur: Legends Rise

King Arthur: Legends Rise is a 3D RPG game following the journey of Arthur as he goes from a soldier to a leader, rebuilding Camelot, and recruiting all manner of warriors to the cause. The turn-based combat works well and is satisfying in that it's supported by detailed character models and a huge environment. There's still time to curb the heavy processing requirements and give the players more freedom in terms of exploration. With that being said, King Arthur is indeed a legend and this game gives you a chance to be a part of it.