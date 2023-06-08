King Arthur: Legends Rise opens pre-registration sign-ups and announces upcoming open beta in select regions

Kabam has announced that King Arthur: Legends Rise, the studio's upcoming medieval-themed squad-based RPG, is now open for pre-registration for iOS, Android and PC. To hype up the game even more in preparation for its official launch later this year, the team has dropped a stunning CG trailer at Summer Game Fest, with a special announcement that the next open beta test will be on June 29th. Players in the United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Philippines, and Hong Kong can get first dibs on the game during the open beta.

In King Arthur: Legends Rise, players can expect to journey through Camelot after making a dark pact with a dragon inside Excalibur. Now equipped with a new kind of power, young Arthur sets out on a quest to save his homeland from the usurper King Lot. The game features action-packed turn-based battles where players will need to recruit the best squad members to take down fearsome beasts and powerful foes.

As for the pre-registration event, players can look forward to scoring tons of milestone rewards and in-game goodies for signing up. The game also boasts a seamless cross-play functionality that lets players enjoy the game between their mobile device and their PC. If you're curious about the title, you can catch the initial trailer that we covered during the game announcement early this year.

In the meantime, if you're keen on giving this game a go, you can soon do so on iOS, Android and on PC. There's no official release date just yet, but pretty soon, you can add King Arthur: Legends Rise to your wishlist on Steam. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game and the studio.