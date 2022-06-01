Katanauts, a brand new endless runner featuring samurai rats and a cat with a ninja sword, launches today

The latest brand new title in the popular endless runner genre, Katanauts brings cats with swords, samurai rats, and shinobi birds right to your fingertips. Courtesy of xDaex, the designer of the legendary shoot-em-up SINE MORA, this microgame was a one-man project that harkens back to the old NES style graphics and simple but fun gameplay.

With inspiration cited as Ninja Gaiden and Flappy Bird, Katanauts is a bit of an oddball, but in the most fun way possible. The gameplay is simple, putting you in the shoes of a cat wielding a bamboo sword as you jump and avoid obstacles, collect coins, and fight off those pesky samurai rats and ninja birds. What might shock you though is that this fun little experience is meant to be extremely difficult as well.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise with Ninja Gaiden listed as an inspiration given its reputation, and Katanauts is looking to call back to that experience, both in gameplay, difficulty, and the pixelated art style. All of this leads to a brutal but extremely fun title that will challenge you to reach the top of the leaderboards and become the Master of the Secret Arts, as well as a proud member of Katanauts Hall of Fame!

If you’re a fan of the old NES era games, endless runners, or just really love the premise of a cat with a sword like I do, Katanauts is the perfect game for you. To get started, you can download it for free on Google Play. Currently, there’s no word on an iOS release, but stay tuned to xDaex’s Twitter handle for any update in that regard.