Katana Zero, the beloved action puzzle platformer, will launch for mobile on Netflix Games next year

The cult hit indie action puzzle platformer Katana Zero is soon to release on mobile after years of having been on console and PC, courtesy of Netflix Games. This unique little oddity puts you in the shoes of a cyberpunk samurai who must uncover the secrets of both your past and the criminal underworld of the decrepit and neon-soaked city you reside within.

Katana Zero is a tough game to describe, as the gameplay is unlike anything I’ve seen before. You will jump stage-to-stage, dealing in 2D side-scrolling combat, but this is not quite turn-based combat, nor is it quite real-time, as the entire game revolves around a slo-mo mechanic. Utilizing this slo-mo function, you’ll carve a path through your enemies in straight lines, slicing them apart as you progress through each level and uncover more and more of the narrative.

In case it wasn’t clear yet, Katana Zero is very narrative-driven, and the story will slowly unfold itself unto you both within each level, but also within the quiet, combatless sections that usually take place between those levels. The story ends up weaving quite an interesting little conspiracy tale and even gets borderline emotional towards the later half of the game, so don’t write it off as an add-on to what is a more action-focused title.

I’d be remiss not to mention the absurdly excellent soundtrack, which many gamers have fallen in love with due to its violent and crunchy synthetic tones that will pump the adrenaline directly into your ears, making for one of the best OSTs out there if you ask me.

Having gained quite a bit of love within the indie scene due to the flashy and fun combat and the interesting story alike, Katana Zero is not one to miss, especially if you’re a mobile-only gamer who has not yet had the chance to experience it. Give it a shot when the game finally launches into our pockets at some point during 2024.