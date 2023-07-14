KartRider: Drift releases Season 3: Catch Me If You Can with loads of summer-themed racers and tracks

After a cracking second season featuring the World Kart Championship, Nexon and Nitro Studios have just released Season 3 in KartRider: Drift. Titled Catch Me If You Can, the update comes with a summery vibe as players ride to a world-famous resort. The new season brings more tracks, and characters, as well as an adrenaline-pumping game mode.

KartRider: Drift’s Season 3: Catch Me If You Can transport players to a summer paradise where they can explore gorgeous new locations. It’s the perfect season to hit the beach and the mobile racing game does just that, with not one but four themed tracks as part of the World Tour Series.

Players will now be able to race against others on tracks like Hawaii Hula Hula, Venice Gondola Tour, SF Seaplane Base, and Miami Drive. The karts will also be manned by new faces, including Mobi, Toto, Lena, and Martin. They are both free and paid Racing Pass tiers and can be obtained by completing its pages.

Each character is unique in its own sense. Mobi and Toto are pirated working under Captain Lodumani, while Lena is a beautiful dancer, who has caught the eye of Martin, a surfer dude. Players can learn more about these drivers from the S3 Pitstop Video embedded above.

Another feature of this season to look out for is the new game mode called Flag Mode. It essentially captures the flag, but while driving. Riders must get their hands on the flag, which will earn them points as long as it's protected. This can be done by using a variety of power-ups like the new Mine.

Other added functionality also includes a quick-chat function as well as a way to store and look at racing pass progress while waiting for matchmaking.

Check out KartRider: Drift’s third season by downloading the game now for free.