Arena Breakout finally releases on iOS and Android, with plenty of launch goodies to boot

Tencent Games subsidiary MoreFun Studios has finally launched Arena Breakout, the highly anticipated tactical first-person shooter on iOS and Android. Players can now dive into console-quality battles across the stunning FPS, with the game boasting 10 million pre-registration sign-ups that prove just how much fans have been looking forward to the epic firefights within the Dark Zone.

In Arena Breakout, players can look forward to wielding realistic weaponry and modifying their own arsenal with the game's Ultimate Gunsmithing System. There are over 700 accessories to tinker around with, as well as tons of loot to aim for across a dynamic weather system that boasts Unreal Volumetric Cloud Technology.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on getting a headstart, why not take a look at our Arena Breakout beginner's guide for some tips and tricks to help you hit the ground running?

To boost the festivities of the launch, players can expect to score plenty of in-game goodies with the 7-day Login Bundle and Advanced Challenge mode. For early fans who have shown the game lots of love and support during the Global Closed Beta, the Special Returner Reward titles and bundles will be up for grabs as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Arena Breakout on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and the overarching narrative.