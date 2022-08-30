KartRider: Drift launches its open beta, letting players practice their driving skills until September 6th

Nexon has officially announced the open beta for KartRider: Drift, the highly anticipated kart racing party game on mobile. The racing game features cross-platform/cross-play, and will begin its open beta this August 31st at 6pm PDT.

In KartRider: Drift, players can expect to join the "Global Racing Test" from August 31st to September 6th with full cross-platform and cross-play support across Korea, Japan, North America, Latin America and Europe. The “Global Racing Test” will feature a new AI mode matching system where players can take advantage of quick matchmaking to practice, along with a kart Upgrade System that will give racers the chance to tinker around with the performance of their karts.

Meanwhile, the License System lets players learn driving skills to see if they've got what it takes to survive the new grade, L3, which is the highest difficulty level. Eager racers can join in whether they're playing on PC or on console (PS4, Xbox One). For mobile users, only 10,000 iOS racers can take part on a first-come, first-served basis. Android users have no limits.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun during the open beta, you can catch join the test for KartRider: Drift to get first dibs on the game ahead of its launch. You can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

