Kamen Rider is an upcoming adventure based on the popular superhero franchise

Embark on a new adventure with your favourite characters

Adventure title taking place in Rainbow City

16 Kamen Riders present in-game

Tentative release date is 31st May

Bandai has just announced their latest project, Kamen Rider, inspired by the insanely popular Japanese superhero franchise of the same name. The training adventure game is set to release on Android and iOS in a few days and will feature 16 distinct Kamen Riders. Plus, the immersive storyline and thrilling gameplay promise a captivating experience.

In Kamen Rider, you will be transported to Rainbow City, a place that has managed to maintain both nature and civilisation. You are the protagonist of the story and interestingly, you're not a Kamen Rider yourself. One day, you learn about a Rider who has been amnesic because of all the bodily modifications as a result of the Chaosism.

You will step into the shoes of an agent who must support this Kamen Rider from his late father. That’s not the only hero as a total of 16 Kamen Riders will be available, each differing in age, occupation, beliefs, and personality. They too have lost their memories and you will be responsible for helping all of them get back on their feet.

This will be an experience unlike any other as the game features an original story written by Yuya Takahashi, who’s also been part of the script for Kamen Rider Geets. A total of 14 chapters will be part of the questline with full voiceover and motion capture. They have been created using Live2D to make for an extremely immersive experience.

Chaos Stones form a crucial part of the gameplay as they’re what gives the Kamen Riders their power. You can find them in various spots across the city or acquire them through research. They can be used to upskill the Kamen Riders who can be found at the Masked Café, which is your headquarters from where all activities can be performed.

Kamen Rider is currently slated to release on May 31st. You can pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below.