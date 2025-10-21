Foundation: Galactic Frontier is out now, bringing an action-packed take on the Asimov series

Out into the galaxy

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is out now on iOS and Android

Explore the world of the famous books and hit television series

Take on the challenge of fighting, trading and exploring a universe in flux

We live in an age where television has been plumbing new depths for its latest miniseries. Fortunately for fans of the Foundation series, the small-screen adaptation of the famous book series has turned out pretty well. Now, you'll be able to jump into the world of the series yourself with Foundation: Galactic Frontier!

The Foundation series focuses on the collapse of an interstellar empire, and the titular Foundation's attempts to avert a dark age of war. For Asimov purists, Galactic Frontier may be a little frustrating as it breaks from this rather intellectual storyline for a more action-packed take.

Set in the aftermath of the Galactic Empire's fall, Galactic Frontier sees you taking on the role of one of the new free agents in this universe. Be that a trader, bounty hunter or political strategist. You'll experience various narrative events that shape and change the universe as you play.

A new frontier

Indeed, if you're familiar with other mobile strategy RPGs, then Foundation: Galactic Frontier will be easy to get into. From your home base on your mothership, you'll recruit various new members of your crew with their own backgrounds and abilities. You'll then be able to deploy them in teams of three to explore forgotten space ruins.

Perhaps most interesting, regardless of your opinion on how well Galactic Frontier translates the themes of Foundation, will be the combination of spacefaring combat and RTS action. Add to that the evergreen appeal of trading and strategising your way to the top, and I'm sure that many of you are chomping at the bit to have a go at Galactic Frontier.

