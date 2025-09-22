Jurassic War Survival from Phantix Games is now in soft launch for Android in select regions

That's how dinosaur works

Jurassic War Survival is now available in soft launch for the US and Puerto Rico

Jump into a strategy survival experience where it's you versus dinosaurs

Recruit uninfected creatures to fight for you, and build a base to defend

What do you get when you mix dinosaurs, war and survival? Well, you get Jurassic War Survival, of course! Arriving to us from Phantix Games, the folks behind Mafia City, Jurassic War Survival continues their trend of ludicrous mashups as it hits soft launch in the US and Puerto Rico on Android.

Jurassic War Survival takes place on Dinosaur Isle, your standard 'lost world' filled with prehistoric creatures brought to life by 'shadowy capitalist forces'. However, when a strange virus breaks out, infected dinosaurs start attacking the other inhabitants of the island. As an ex-soldier, it's up to you to save Dinosaur Isle and discover what the virus actually is and how to stop it.

What that means, in essence, is your standard strategy village-building gameplay. You'll build and upgrade structures while fortifying defences and fighting off hordes of infected dinosaurs. At the same time, you'll gather and train both dinosaurs and other Jurassic creatures to fight on your side and defend against the infected.

Spared no expense

If it sounds like I'm being a little harsh towards Jurassic War Survival, I'm really trying not to be. But Phantix's back-catalogue is a what's-what of fairly samey strategy releases.

Admittedly, I think that the move to capitalise on a growing obsession with dinosaurs is a fairly smart one. For whatever reason, it seems as if the fascination with giant lizards has made a comeback. But whether or not Jurassic War Survival manages to stand out will, I think, depend on what players think now they have their hands on it.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options when it comes to strateg,y we've got you covered. We've ranked the best mobile strategy releases on Android for all your budding conquerors out there, and we recently reviewed the hit strategy release Total War: Empire!