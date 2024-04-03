JSAUX has officially launched its ROG Ally transparent cooling backplate

Reduced thermal buildup while dissipating heat

JSAUX has announced the release of a new variant for the ROG Ally transparent heat sink backplate, letting you dive into longer gaming sessions without worrying about turning up the heat. Now available for $39.99, this nifty new peripheral features thermal silicone heat sink panels that are placed strategically to help you play more games with efficient airflow from your device.

With the PC0110 ROG Ally Heat Sink Backplate, you can expect all the critical components of your device to stay cool with reduced thermal buildup while dissipating heat. If you happen to have the RGB backplate variant, you can easily upgrade to the ROG Ally Heat Sink Backplate for just $6.99 with the separate Heat Sink panels.

More and more, on-the-go gamers are demanding bigger and better performances for peripherals, especially with games that offer triple-A quality straight from the palm of your hand. Gaming for hours on end often leads to your device burning up like the sun - thankfully, these cooling accessories can keep your ROG Ally from spontaneous combustion (and keep your gaming session from getting cut short).

If you're keen on getting your hands on the PC0110 ROG Ally Heat Sink Backplate, you can check out the official tutorial as well to figure out its ins and outs.