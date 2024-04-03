Neuronet: Mendax Proxy launches on iOS and Android

The game was first announced two years ago

Neuronet: Mendax Proxy is a newly released cyberpunk narrative game from Dream Harvest

You play as Arc, a city-administration AI faced with stark moral choices

Meet dozens of fully-voiced characters, explore their stories and manage the city!

Brighton-based developer Dream Harvest has officially announced the release of cyberpunk narrative game Neuronet: Mendax Proxy. The game officially launches for iOS and Android as of today, after being first announced more than two years ago.

Mouthful of a name aside, Neuronet: Mendax Proxy offers an intriguing glimpse into the near future.

You play as Arc, a city-management AI overseeing the future metropolis of Catena. Your job is to ensure...what else? That this city of the future functions smoothly. That means balancing law, order, public finances and even interfering in the daily lives of your citizens. You'll have the chance to help or hinder a huge cast of characters, making moral choices that toe the line between what you were programmed for and what you might decide to become instead...

Neuronet: Mendax Proxy has been a while in the making, but with this breadth of narrative gameplay, it's no surprise. Already having launched on PC in May 2023, Neuronet has garnered positive reviews and player feedback. And now you'll be able to take it with you in the palm of your hand!

It boasts a roughly 6 to 14-hour story, and it's been a while since we've seen a deep narrative game of this kind come to mobile, at least independent of stores like Apple Arcade and Netflix Games. It also boasts of offering intriguing and intimidating questions about our use of AI, our human relationship to technology and more. A truly bold claim, but one you'll now be able to discover if it's true by picking up Neuronet: Mendax Proxy on iOS and Android for yourself!

And if Neuronet isn't your thing, for whatever reason, then don't fret because we've got plenty more games to suggest! Check out our specially curated list of the top 5 mobile games to try this week for a start!