KLab is back to work on their JoJo's Bizarre Adventure game

Coming after a significant delay since it was first announced

KLab's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Game is back in production

The developer is now partnering up with Wanda Cinemas Games

An expected release date for 2026 has been tentatively announced

Korean developer KLab is once more working on their JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with a new partner, it has been announced. The project originally started back in 2020, with plans for a mobile game based on the hit anime series, but production issues forced a delay.

Now, KLab has announced that they are partnering with Wanda Cinemas Games to resume development of the game. A worldwide release, ironically excluding Japan, is planned for 2026.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, based on the manga series of the same name by auteur Mangaka Hirohiko Araki, has boosted the long-running series profile outside of Japan. Previously a massive hit comic series that has been running since the 1980s, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was little known in the increasingly manga-friendly West.

However, the release of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, starting with Part 1: Phantom Blood, quickly boosted the profile of the series as a whole.

It's strange to think there was a time when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, a series comparable in length and fame to One Piece or Dragon Ball, was relatively unknown outside of Japan. But after David Production's anime series hit the West, the series quickly boosted in popularity.

Nevertheless, it's notable that, despite a significant delay, KLab are once more committing themselves to releasing a new mobile game for the series. Will we see it by 2026? Or will it get hit by another delay? We'll just have to wait and see.

But in the meantime, if you want to explore what's already available on mobile, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what's caught our eye?

Better yet, you can always see what's around the corner by checking in on our other list of the most anticipated mobile games releasing this year!