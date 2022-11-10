Jigsaw Puzzle Villa is out now on iOS following Android launch, letting players solve puzzles to renovate a villa

ZiMAD has officially announced the launch of Jigsaw Puzzle Villa on iOS following its earlier release on Android devices. The colourful puzzle game lets players chill and unwind on mobile - plus, the game boasts more than a million downloads on Google Play.

In Jigsaw Puzzle Villa, players take on the task of restoring an ancient mansion in Italy as they get to know the main protagonist Justine and help her in her efforts to spruce up the house. The game also features a wide variety of stunning locations along with challenging missions and an entertaining narrative. Players can score bountiful rewards in order to unlock more locations as they progress through the game.

Players can also look forward to uncovering the backstories of each new location they explore. As there are over a thousand puzzles across 12 locations, players can easily earn coins they can use to prettify the villa. They can even participate in events and competitions regularly, as well as pick the difficulty level of the HD puzzles along with the number of pieces in each one.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can catch Jigsaw Puzzle Villa on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page for more info, visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments about the studio, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best Android puzzle games?