Jigsaw Puzzle Villa lets players solve puzzles to renovate a villa, out now on Android

ZiMAD has announced the official launch of Jigsaw Puzzle Villa, letting players put their puzzle-solving skills to the test while diving into an intriguing story. Players will follow the characters' journey as they try to renovate an abandoned villa and discover the backstory for each location they explore.

In Jigsaw Puzzle Villa, players can look forward to over a thousand puzzles across 12 locations and a variety of missions. Players can earn coins that they can use to redeem items for the villa, plus take part in competitions and events as well.

“Puzzle Villa is the first project of ours where a simple puzzle-solving mechanic was paired with quite a deep narrative and characters and a large amount of high-quality content accompanying the player during the course of the game. A new take on the genre was warmly welcomed by the players from different countries and of various age categories," says Dmitry Bobrov, CEO. "Despite the increased complexity of the game, we’ve managed to preserve the main advantages of the original products of this genre. The new game elements add diversity and provide new engaging tasks for players.”

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Jigsaw Puzzle Villa on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page for more info, visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments about the studio, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.

