Sky: Children of the Light to introduce new interactive Van Gogh art experience

Sky: Children of the Light is expanding its offerings with a new digital art tour

Explore the world of none other than iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh

See his work up close and personal, and experience the trials and tribulations of his tragic and inspiring life

Sky: Children of the Light by ThatGameCompany has frequently dealt with matters of the arts. You know, appearances by singers and tie-in events to classics of children's literature, that sort of thing. But now, Sky is taking a new tack by bringing in the works of one of the most famous European painters in their new event, Dear Van Gogh.

Kicking off on July 17th, Dear Van Gogh will bring the works of the titular Dutch painter of the same name to the world of Sky: Children of the Light. You'll be able to explore the troubled but inspiring life of Vincent Van Gogh and his struggles, as well as how this informed his iconic artwork through interactive worlds based on his paintings.

Gogh-ic art

Dear Van Gogh is an interesting twist on the interactive exhibition model that I can only really remember seeing in something like Please, Touch the Artwork. And for a painter as storied and interesting as Van Gogh, it's a format that I'm sure will help players both young and old learn more about this enigmatic artist and what inspired his creations.

In particular, I think looking at his work via the medium of his letters between the painter and his brother, Theo, is definitely a good choice. It means that you'll be able to get a new perspective into the mind of Van Gogh through his own words. And aside from that, being able to see his paintings in a new 3D format is sure to be fascinating even to devoted art buffs.

Sky: Children of the Light may take a more straightforward approach to this experience. But if you're looking for equally aesthetically exciting subject matter being explored in a non-linear way, why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks?