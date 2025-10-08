Parabellum: Siege of Legends offers Kingdom-like action, out now on iOS and Android

Can you build a kingdom to stand the test of time?

Parabellum: Siege of Legends is now available to purchase on iOS and Android

It sees you pitted against other kings in an all-out war to unite a continent

Experience side-scrolling strategy like in Kingdom, with even greater depth

One of my more beloved multiplatform releases for mobile and PC is none other than Kingdom. Its mix of gorgeous visuals, simple but challenging strategy gameplay, and the evergreen pleasure of raising a Kingdom always makes it fun to come back to. But where Kingdom sometimes lacks, Parabellum: Siege of Legends exceeds.

Available to buy now on iOS and Android, if you've played the aforementioned Kingdom, then you'll probably be familiar with most of what Parabellum offers. You play as the leader of a kingdom in a side-scrolling 2D universe, building up your defences and infrastructure alike, slowly recruiting units while fending off your enemies and preparing for an all-out counterattack.

However, Parabellum builds on the foundation laid by Kingdom in new and quite interesting ways. For one, there's a heavier focus on stories, quests and actual strategy beyond the simple 'don't let the monsters get to your backline' that defined Kingdom.

If you want peace...

Parabellum sees you take on the role of several different characters in three different nations. Be that the Highlands, the Sultanate of Basse-Terre or the Ice Lands. You'll build up armies and set out to complete quests and conquer these lands, to fulfil a prophecy set to see one woman unite them as Queen.

One of my issues with Kingdom has always been that while it's great fun, it can grow very samey after a while. Parabellum seems to address that with a much denser storyline, more varied buildings and units, while keeping aspects such as the heroes and their differing abilities.

