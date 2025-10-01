Hello Kitty Merch Match brings more of the iconic feline mascot to mobile

Match up!

Hello Kitty Merch Match is out now worldwide

It sees you matching up merch of hit Sanrio characters

Collect them all and customise your home screen with your favourite Sanrio characters

I think it's fair to say that Hello Kitty is raking in the dough for Sanrio. I know, what a controversial thing to say, but I've got reason to believe it. But off the back of so many other big releases, Sanrio has a brand new pitch with Hello Kitty Merch Match! And with a massive worldwide release, they certainly seem to know their audience.

Knowing your audience here means understanding how much folks love your merch. And in the case of Hello Kitty Merch Match, it's exactly that. No pretence, just matching up dolls and other goodies in standard match-three fashion as you sort through the various other gubbins in each level.

While it may not have at least the veneer of being about Hello Kitty and friends instead of just the brand, Merch Match is a frustratingly appealing release. It's a simple match-three with a cutesy wraparound that makes it a good addition to the existing Sanrio catalogue.

Merch, match, repeat

Certainly, if you're a Sanrio fan, then Merch Match has a lot of depth. With over 1,000 pieces of merch, virtually every Sanrio mascot you could think of is represented in Merch Match , and probably more! Heck, it's not even the first match-three they've released this year for everyone's favourite cat.

And of course, there's also the collectible aspect as you uncover more pieces of merch and add them to your in-game collection. You'll even be able to customise your home screen with depictions of your favourite character, which I think will certainly make this a must-play for Sanrio fans.

