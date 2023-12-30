It's a Small RomanTick World is a new time-traveling otome game that's out now on iOS and Android

Mirai Roman LLC has announced the official launch of It’s a Small RomanTick World, the studio's romance adventure game on iOS and Android. Typical of the otome genre, you'll get to know a variety of male leads, each with his own unique personality. Here, you'll travel across different eras such as Korea during the Joseon dynasty, Ancient Egypt, and even Medieval Europe, encountering a mysterious Outlander who will steal your heart along the way.

With the official release of It’s a Small RomanTick World, you can look forward to exciting new PVs for the characters to help you get to know them better. There will also be new narratives and fresh events to look forward to every month, along with new Outlanders to fall in love with in the future. Plus, you can relax by decorating your room or participating in mini-games during your downtime.

At the moment, plenty of pre-registration rewards are up for grabs not just for those who signed up but for anyone who logs into the game. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager to get your hands on more romantic giddiness on your device, why not take a look at our list of the best otome games on iOS and Android?

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading It’s a Small RomanTick World on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.