100animalease is celebrating its 1st anniversary with limited-time discounts

In case you missed it, woof Inc. has begun its anniversary festivities within 100animalease, the studio's adventure game about escaping an odd facility with the help of furry animal friends. In the "100animalease 1st Anniversary Campaign", you can look forward to special limited-time discounts running until January 5th, as well as a free trial version that's now live on the Nintendo Switch.

In case you're not familiar with the game, 100animalease tasks you with trying to escape from a facility filled with different obstacles littered across every room. Thankfully, you can enlist the help of your animal buddies around you as you make friends with more of them to win them over to your side.

As the title suggests, there are a hundred animals you can befriend, and each one can lend you a special ability that you'll need to escape, whether that's offering their heightened sense of smell to aid you on your quest or using their size to progress through the levels.

With the anniversary update comes some bug fixes and translation improvements as well. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager to get your hands on more similar titles, why not take a look at our list of the best adventure games on iOS to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading 100animalease on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's currently on sale at just $0.99 a pop. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.