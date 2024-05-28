ASTRA: Knights of Veda tier list and a reroll guide

Rerolling in ASTRA: Knights of Veda is definitely not the easiest thing. However, if you want to go ahead and do it, you should get ready for a real grind. The reroll process takes a lot of time (15-20 minutes per gameplay) and if you are up for it, then I've got just the guide to help you out.

Keep in mind that in order to get to the "reroll" part of the guide, you need to play through the tutorial and several battle scenes, until you reach the Tavern where you can access the Call of the Stars gacha. That's when you can start summoning, and if you're not happy with the results, you can then reroll.

Are you really prepared to reroll?

As I mentioned before, rerolling in this game is not easy. To actually reroll, you will need to prepare ahead of time several accounts, because that's the only way you can do it. If you have a few Google accounts (because you're a dedicated gacha player?) sitting around, they will come in handy. If you don't, then you can use any other accounts that you might have (email, Apple, Line or X for instance), or simply create a couple of new email or Google accounts.

Also, keep in mind that it takes 3 days to change your account name, so if you just decided to smash your keyboard when creating an account name, it might not be the best idea.

Since the reroll process is as difficult as it is if your lucky stars align and you manage to get a 5* unit in the first few pulls, I recommend that you stick to it. It's not guaranteed that you will get a 5* in the very first couple of pulls when you reroll, so if you happened to get your 5* early on, then stick to it.

Always pull from the Start the Call of the Stars gacha

Even though the game recommends summoning from the Knight's First Leap gacha, you don't want to do it. That gacha guarantees you a 4* character, but you should try to get a 5* unit. The Star the Call of the Stars gacha gives you a 5* character guaranteed within 50 pulls, so if you pull 5 times the 10x summons, you will get a 5* guaranteed.

Do you think you got all these tips and are ready to start rerolling? Then let's check out how you can do it!

ASTRA: Knights of Veda reroll guide

To reroll in ASTRA: Knights of Veda, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Menu.

Step 2: Select the Door icon (exit icon) on the bottom left of the screen to head back to the main menu and log off from your current account.

Step 3: Select a different account, and log in.

Step 4: Play through the tutorial and all the way until you get access to Call of the Stars gacha.

Step 5: Pull from the Start the Call of the Stars gacha.

Step 6: If you managed to get a 5* continue playing, otherwise restart with a fresh new account, from Step 1.

If you have a lot of accounts, time and patience to keep rerolling accounts, then I recommend trying to get one of the top tier 5* characters. To go one step further, you can try getting a weapon for them too, but most of the time that's a stretch. However, if you're lucky enough to get it, you should keep that account and continue playing it.