Invincible: Guarding the Globe is Ubisoft's upcoming idle RPG inspired by the hit superhero franchise

Invincible, Skybound Entertainment’s comic book series gained a lot of popularity when it aired on Prime Video as a TV series a couple of years ago. Now, mobile gamers will be able to enjoy all the super violent action as Ubisoft has decided to bring the franchise to Android and iOS in the form of Invincible: Guarding the Globe.

Ubisoft has joined hands with Squeeze to create Invincible: Guarding the Globe, which is set to be an idle squad RPG set in the comic book universe. It will be a brand-new experience for all fans as it follows an original storyline that has never been seen before. The game will feature multi-character battles with graphic content, character collection, squad management, as well as some idle mechanics.

Comic book readers and those who’ve seen the show will be familiar with the characters, who are all ready to embark on a new adventure. The title sees players join the Global Defence Agency, which has been tasked with figuring out the mystery behind a deadly clone army. Cecil Stedman, head of the GDA also returns and will be running point on this entire mission.

In terms of gameplay, players must create a team of heroes who take part in bloody battles. Squad members have specific roles such as Attacker, Defender, and Supporter, with the combination of these three being left to players to decide. Even while away, idle battles can still place, constantly progressing the story. In addition, superheroes can also be sent on GDA Ops which are secondary fights that take place outside the main storyline.

Currently, Invincible: Guarding the Globe is open for pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play. Rewards for signing up early include a Burger Mart Burger, two Hero Dossiers, 35,000 Hero XP, and 50,000 GDA Chips. More information can be found on the official website.