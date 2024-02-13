Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Ubisoft's upcoming idle RPG, hints at late February release

The expected release on the iOS store indicates a February 22nd window

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is based on the hit comic book and animated series

The game is an idle RPG where you recruit a variety of heroes and villains from the series

Following the announcement last year, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, the upcoming spin-off of the hit series may be coming sooner than expected. The release date for the game on the App Store has indicated a potential February 22nd launch.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is based on the comic book and animated series of the same name. Created by artists Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker and famous writer Robert Kirkman - also of The Walking Dead fame - the series revolves around the titular hero Invincible. While young Mark Grayson may be the son of Nolan Grayson, the world-famous hero Omniman, he's still got a long way to go before becoming a true hero. But when it turns out that Omniman isn't what he seems to be, it may be up to Mark to step up and be the hero Earth needs.

Invincible: GTG promises to let us recruit a host of characters from the series. Not only the titular Invincible and major characters like Atom Eve, Omniman or Allen the Alien but also those fans didn't have much time to get to know before they... well, kicked the proverbial bucket. It's also worth noting that the game promises that its storyline will be a major focus, which given the praise for Invincible as a comic series isn't surprising.

Outside of that, it seems we can expect all of the good 'bashing action figures together' gameplay we see in many idle games. And with a vast roster to choose from, enough to rival any other comic series, Invincible: GTG is sure to add more over time for further long-term support. If you want to get up to date with what we've seen so far, check out the beautifully animated trailer below!

