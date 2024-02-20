BROK the InvestiGator is an upcoming adventure RPG with a diverse array of accessibility features

Adventure RPG with beat 'em up elements that chronicle the life of detective Brok in a dystopian world

Imagine yourself in a futuristic world where animals have taken the reins of society, replacing humans. Sound interesting? Then you're sure to enjoy BROK the InvestiGator, Fabrice Breton’s upcoming innovative adventure game with beat 'em up and RPG elements. Play as Brok, a seasoned private detective and former boxer, who must navigate the gritty streets of a world struggling with pollution, all while unravelling the mysteries of his own past.

In BROK the InvestiGator, you'll be tasked with various puzzles and decisions that will shape the rest of the storyline. With the first playthrough lasting 15 to 20 hours and multiple endings available, you're bound to be immersed in this game for a while. Whether you prefer to rely on your wits or your muscles, the choice is yours.

The game doesn’t have to be super intense as well. You have the option of a more relaxed mode offering pure point-and-click gameplay. Another great part is that BROK can be played by blind or visually impaired players as well. It features a plethora of accessibility features such as full narration, puzzles adapted for blindness, positional audio, larger fonts and contrasts, and much more. The developers have worked really hard on making their game accessible for all.

But BROK isn't just about solo exploration - it also offers an innovative local co-op mode, allowing you and up to three other friends to join forces and tackle the challenges of this dystopian world together. Controller support ensures you can just connect your favourite controller via Bluetooth and instantly start playing.

And the best part? The first chapter of BROK is entirely free, giving you a taste of the excitement that the rest of the game promises. Additional chapters are available for just $1.99 each, while a bundle with all of them costs $7.99. The game releases on February 21st.