On PocketGamer.fun this week: Co-op camaraderie, riveting roguelikes and knocking on Death's Door

This week on PocketGamer.fun we're recommending some great games to play with pals

We're also celebrating the RNG joy roguelikes bring

Our Game of the Week is Acid Nerve's Death Door

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Face world-ending threats with a friend in co-op

Keep things fresh for longer with these stellar roguelikes

Game of the week

Death's Door

Check out PocketGamer.fun