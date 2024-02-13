On PocketGamer.fun this week: Co-op camaraderie, riveting roguelikes and knocking on Death's Door

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we're recommending some great games to play with pals
Face world-ending threats with a friend in co-op
Most people agree that playing games with friends or family is far more enjoyable than trying to tackle them alone. Whether it's the additional strategies you can deploy or simply gasping at plot revelations with someone else, a shared experience is usually more enjoyable. So, we've thrown together a list of some excellent co-op games
for you to enjoy with your favourite people.
Keep things fresh for longer with these stellar roguelikes
Mobile is often associated with playing games in quick bursts. And while that's not entirely true, since some people are happy to play for hours on their phone, it's certainly the place that suits quick fixes the best. That means roguelikes are a perfect fit for the platform since they're often based around short runs, while some elements are randomised to keep things interesting, which always helps. Check out our latest list for some roguelike recommendations
.
Game of the week
Death's Door
Acid Nerve's Death Door is a wonderful hack-and-slash adventure where you play as a small bird wielding a glowing red sword. It's a beautiful yet sombre-looking game, but don't let that fool you. The difficulty is much higher than it appears, with limited health and tricky bosses to defeat. That said. If you're up for the challenge, look no further than Death's Door.
