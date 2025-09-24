Injustice 2 Mobile sees the return of the Elite Shutdown League Invasion in new event

Avengers assem- oops, wrong company

Injustice 2 mobile's new Elite Shutdown League Invasion event is here

It sees you taking on other leagues with a limited roster of heroes

Build up your base and deploy your teams for attack and defence

When it comes to long runners, few have made as much of a mark as Injustice 2. Yes, while many of us may remember NetherRealm's take on the DC universe as an odd period in the fighting genre (despite cool mechanics such as the Clash), it's still going strong on mobile. Including the introduction of a new League Invasion event!

This particular one is the Elite Shutdown League Invasion event. It sounds more complicated than it is, because in essence, all this event asks you to do is, well, not use your elite fighters. You'll be restricted in what heroes can be used in Outpost Decks and Defensive Teams, as well as which can be used in Attacking teams.

In essence, for anyone who's played an MMORPG, this is a guild war event. You'll need to sign up with a particular league before taking your battle to another, all while upgrading your own base to provide your team with buffs.

No justice, just us

Considering the vast roster, which we've ranked on our Injustice 2 tier list , it's no surprise that it's been going strong for so long on mobile. Still, even then, it's fun to look in sometimes and see how many new mechanics and other considerations have been added over time.

If you haven't yet, it's well worth checking back in on Injustice 2, with the addition of new mechanics such as hero ascensions and new Injustice Passes, it's been given a new breath of life on mobile.

