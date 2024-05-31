Infinity Nikki is giving PlayStation players a taste of mobile greatness with upcoming playtest

A big multiplatform launch is on the cards

Infinity Nikki is coming to PlayStation 5, but you already knew that, right?

The first playtest is set to take place in Q3 2024

Infinity Nikki has you explore the wide world of Miraland as the characters Nikki and Momo

Infinity Nikki, the latest entry in the Nikki series of mobile games, will hold its first playtest for the PlayStation 5 launch, it has been announced. The playtest will be held from Q3 2024, with the game coming to PlayStation, PC, iOS and Android later on.

This time around you'll control characters Nikki and Momo as they journey across Miraland, exploring different cultures and regions. There's a wide cast of characters and creatures to uncover, alongside outfits to collect. You'll want to make sure you grab plenty of said outfits as well, as many of them possess magical abilities that will be key to exploring the world of Miraland.

Infinity Nikki isn't the only mobile game getting a PlayStation version (but we'll get to that soon), however, this is a noticeable shift towards more cross-platform support. We've seen this taking place all across the gaming industry, mainly towards PC as PlayStation has brought hits like Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima to desktop audiences.

So it's not exactly a paradigm shift, but it's worth noting that pre-2020 the idea of having all of these games available on consoles would be virtually unthinkable except for certain titles. So we'll be interested to see just how well Nikki does on consoles as compared to iOS and Android.

In the meantime if you're looking for games that you can play right now without any waiting period, then why not take a look at the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week?

Or you can sink your teeth into our ongoing, comprehensive list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far). This features all the best picks from games across virtually every genre, handpicked by us!