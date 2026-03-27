Infinity Nikki releases version 2.4 The Forest Need Not Listen with a more serious storyline update

Red Riding Hood's got a gun

Infinity Nikki is taking a dark turn with the debut of version 2.4, The Forest Need Not Listen

Jump into a twisted fairytale as you try to escape a time loop in the Misty Forest

Grab the new five-star resonance outfit, She Is Wildfire, for enhanced combat and exploration abilities

Infinity Nikki is an interesting game, because calling it simply 'dress-up' is underselling what it offers. While Infold Games has had their share of missteps, Infinity Nikki undoubtedly packs more by way of exploration, puzzles and action than you might expect from something so colourful and cutesy.

Case in point being today's new update version 2.4, The Forest Need Not Listen. And if the Red Riding Hood stand-in wielding a rifle in the featured image didn't clue you in, this is a bit more of a serious storyline than Infinity Nikki fans (or non-fans for that matter) might have been expecting.

Your exploration of the Misty Forest follows a time-loop format, which sees Nikki and Momo swept up in events featuring twisted fairytale characters such as the Big Dark Wolf and Mad Red Riding Hood. All while trying to escape the loop and figure out the truth behind the forest's curse.

A Mo-ment in time

Fortunately, the challenge of taking on an all-new boss in the form of the Scavenger as part of this update is softened somewhat. Because for the first time ever, you'll be able to battle it out beside your adorable companion Momo, who hops into the fight alongside you.

And, naturally, while dress-up is far from the only thing Infinity Nikki boasts, it's still one of the core selling points. You'll be able to nab the new five-star resonance outfit, She Is Wildfire, that offers enhanced combat and exploration abilities. All this, a new construction and management system, and more, make version 2.4 The Forest Need Not Listen a must-play.

But if you'd prefer something a little more bite-sized, then don't worry, because we've still got you covered. Why not check out our review of Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool to find out why this miniature escape room experience might be worth playing this weekend!