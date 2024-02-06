Infinite Borders announces Spring Festival Event for February 2024

Infinite Borders is a strategy game set in the historic Three Kingdoms period

The events will cover most of the month and feature exclusive in-game rewards

Players will also have an increased chance of recruiting certain 4-5 star generals

NetEase Games' Infinite Borders will debut a new Spring Festival-themed celebration event this month, as well as a series of events to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Infinite Borders is one of many pieces of Chinese media set during the Three Kingdoms period, a famous historical and pseudo-mythological period where a unified China was split into numerous warring states in the wake of the Han Dynasty's collapse. Infinite Borders puts players in the shoes of famous historical generals looking to make their mark on this turbulent period.

The Spring Festival Event will start off with the Firework Celebration from 9th to 10th February, with players able to unlock special fireworks from packs unlocked during this period after accruing a 'Historical Force Value' in excess of 200.

After the Firework Celebration, the Spring Festival event continues with the New Year's Elemental Chess and Welcome Spring Greetings events from February 9th to 19th. Both events will offer players the chance to acquire exclusive rewards, such as event points for the former and an exclusive 5-star 'New Year Maid' character for the former. This will be accompanied by the Perilous Breakthrough event where players can take on new in-game campaigns to earn currency, and equipment and build their teams.

Finally, the Beauty Card Pack Event will also run during this period. It will grant players an increased chance to recruit 4-5 star female generals during this period, while the Lantern Trivia event from February 23-25 wraps up the Spring Festival. Players who solve at least 8 of the riddles given can earn further exclusive in-game rewards.

It's not surprising that a game centring around Chinese history will prominently feature in-game events during the Lunar New Year, which is an important part of the Chinese calendar.

If you want to discover more strategy games then why not read up on our list of the best strategy games for Android in 2024 as well as the best for iOS and iPad?