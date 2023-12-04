Infinite Borders, the previously exclusive to East Asia grand strategy mobile and PC game, launches global version at last

Mobile gaming giant NetEase has announced that the previously East Asia exclusive grand strategy mobile and PC game Infinite Borders has finally unleashed a global version unto the world. Taking place in the age of the Three Kingdoms, this historical strategy game has you collecting various heroes from the time period and using them in battle while you build up your own kingdom and take care of your subjects to create the grand empire of your dreams.

Infinite Borders is not a name that many of us outside of the region it's exclusive to currently will recognize, but it is quite a hit on the other side of the pond. With tens of millions of concurrent users, this Three Kingdoms-inspired strategy sim seeks to put you in the role of one of the famous emperors of the era, but to then allow you to create your own path through history while teaming up with other players and doing battle with them in equal measure, all in the name of expanding your legendary city and becoming an all-powerful ruler.

Gameplay-wise, Infinite Borders is similar to a lot of other games in the genre, having you upgrade and build up your own kingdom while also managing your troops and your economy. From there, you can then expand outwards and build up your kingdom, as well as work in tandem with other players to create guilds and keep each other safe from PvP invasions. Think Clash of Clans but more strategy-focused and with a touch of historical fiction in there as well.

With the game being so new, there will be a ton of in-game events running concurrently with the release of the global version. These range from free upgrade materials to free heroes to use in battle and even more. Check it all out by downloading the game for free at either of the links below this article!