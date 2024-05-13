Tomb Raider heroine Lara Croft is set to join Hero Wars

You know, the game with all the weird ads

Hero Wars is hosting a first-of-its-kind collab to bring iconic video game heroine Lara Croft to the game

Boasting incredibly ranged damage and the ability to channel power from ancient artefacts, she's a powerful fighter

Croft debuts May 14th for iOS and Android players, May 27th for browser

Iconic video game heroine Lara Croft is set to join Hero Wars in a limited-time event. A first-of-its-kind for Hero Wars, from May 13th (today) Hero Wars players will be able to add Lara Croft to their party for free, as well as unlock several unique outfits for her along the way. Browser players will have to wait a little longer until she arrives on May 27th.

Yes, it may surprise you to know that Hero Wars, which is best known for those weird adverts, is actually a solid game in its own right. With Lara Croft's inclusion announced in a rather charming animated trailer you can see below. Bringing a host of ranged damage abilities to your party and the ability to channel the power of ancient artefacts for even more power, Croft is a suitably beefy addition to any lineup.

Sometimes it's hard to remember that games like Hero Wars do exist in their own way outside of the sometimes bizarre ads that pop up online. So you may be surprised to learn that GDEV's mobile RPG is nowhere near as strange as the adverts make it out to be. It may be that this Lara Croft collab, with a much more family-friendly trailer to accompany it, helps to somewhat rehabilitate the image of Hero Wars, which has become more and more synonymous with its strange advertising campaigns in the past.

