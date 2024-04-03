Indus expands its roster with the iconic Bollywood superhero Mr. India

Turn invisible and wreak havoc in Virlok with this new character

Wildly popular Bollywood superhero Mr. India joins the roster

Use his cloaking device to turn invisible

Mogambo's vision power-up added too, allowing you to see red

There is a lot of buzz surrounding SuperGaming’s highly anticipated project, Indus, and rightfully so. After creating popular games like MaskGun and Silly Royale, the studio aims to shake up the battle royale space with its Indo-futuristic entry. As the beta programme continues to power forward, we’re introduced to a new character, a pop culture phenomenon known to every Indian.

Say hello to Mr. India. That’s right - the character inspired by the iconic 1987 Indian Hindi-language superhero film of the same name is coming to Indus. As some of you may know, Mr. India possesses the power of invisibility, and you can harness his cloaking device in-game to outmanoeuvre your foes. If you're lucky enough, you may also find the Mogambo vision power-up, allowing you to see red just like in the movie.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Mr. India follows the story of Arun Verma, a humble violinist who discovers a cloaking device that grants him invisibility. He falls in love with journalist Seema Sohni, a tenant living in his house to help him pay off his debts. However, Arun has bigger responsibilities as he must contend with the villainous Mogambo, who seeks to conquer India.

If you haven’t heard about Indus before, it is a new take on the battle royale genre and elements from Indian culture and mythology are infused into the game. It transports you to a realm where ancient legends and cutting-edge technology collide. Besides the classic BR gameplay, a rich lore and storyline await you, adding to the immersivity of the title.

Indus recently crossed 10 million pre-registrations, with an esports tournament in the pipeline as well. You can pre-register for Indus yourself by clicking on your preferred link below.