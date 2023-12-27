Indus is finally kicking off its highly anticipated closed beta test

A few months ago, SuperGaming dropped a gorgeous cinematic trailer, announcing a closed beta test for their highly anticipated battle royale, Indus. The game has been in development for quite some time now, and after hosting numerous community playtests, it’s finally time to begin the CBT players have been longing for.

Indus’ closed beta test has been titled Indus Tech Fest 01 and is already available to a select group of players. Others interested can also join by following some simple steps. A device survey form must be filled using an email that is linked to either the Apple or Google ID. Then, all you need to do is join the official Discord server and maybe you’ll receive a participation key.

The last few weeks have seen several introductions to Indus as their roster expanded by two characters. The first was Pokhran, a radioactive tank-like hero inspired by none other than the father of the Indian nuclear program, Dr Homi Jehangir Baba. He was accompanied by Mech Balika, a robot that has been intricately designed based on Rajasthani culture.

Pokhran and Mech Balika aren’t the only vibrant heroes joining Virlok in Indus. Back in March, the developers revealed that they had partnered with Olympic shooter Heena Sidhu, who would be joining the title as a character that is linked closely to her actual life. There’s also Mor-Ni - another folk hero that is part of the Yaksha.

If you haven’t heard about Indus before, it is an Indo-futuristic battle royale being created by SuperGaming, who are best known for titles like MaskGun and Silly Royale. It draws a lot of inspiration from Indian culture and mythology from centuries ago as it infuses elements of lore and story into the classic battle royale format.

Pre-register for Indus now by clicking on the link below.