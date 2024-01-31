Indus hits 8.5 million pre-registrations with a new trailer launch showcasing a novel gameplay mechanic

Indus, SuperGaming's upcoming battle royale has crossed 8.5 million pre-registrations as the closed beta testt continues

The new trailer showcases a novel way to win the match without being the last man standing

SuperGaming has just announced the next step in the journey for the Indo-futuristic battle royale, Indus. The highly anticipated closed beta test has finally kicked off on Android following a limited test on iOS in December. In addition, interest in the game continues to remain on the rise as pre-registrations have crossed to whopping 8.5 million and counting.

Indus’ beta test allows players to experience the battle Royale in its full glory, with the entire Virlok map and all the action open to players. The various community play tests as well as the Indus Esports Invitational have culminated in this closed beta that includes a host of new features and a vastly improved gameplay experience. Players can get their hands on the game through beta keys which are available in limited supply only.

Battle Royales are all about the last man standing, but that's where Indus tries to be different. The new trailer, titled Cosmium Changes Everything, does a good job of explaining what this means. Cosmium is a rare material that manifests itself only within the last few minutes of a match. Capturing the special item clears the path towards victory. It is only an alternate winning condition and the last man standing rule obviously still applies.

Talking about the milestone, Roby John, CEO and co-founder of SuperGaming, said: “With Indus pre-registrations crossing 8.5 million, it’s obvious that the Indian art, culture, and stories in the game have attracted a global audience worldwide. We thank all our playtest players, esports pros, and content creators for playing their part in building India’s gaming revolution with us, now it’s India’s — and the world’s — turn to play Indus.”

Players who are interested in testing out Indus’ beta can join the weighting list by signing up on the official beta key site.