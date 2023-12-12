Indus introduces Virlok's latest hero, Mech Balika

After a Diwali surprise, SuperGaming has another planned for Christmas, as they introduce another character to Indus. The Indo-futuristic battle royale is preparing for another closed beta test but this new hero, called Mech Balika, will be part of the global launch. We should know more about the CBT soon, but here’s all the info we have on the latest character.

Mech Balika is Indus’ newest addition, and she is a robot inspired by Rajasthani culture. She was designed as a slave, only to entertain and dance to the tune of her creators. But that all stopped when she broke the shackles and took control of herself. Since then, Mech Balika has taken the fight to Indus, where she has proven to be a formidable combatant.

Indus has been designed to celebrate the diverse Indian culture and Mech Balika does a great job of representing the Rajasthani side. She is inspired by a kathputli, which is a string puppet native to the region. Even her looks and colour scheme pay homage to the Indian state. The trailer below gives a good look at what the new hero brings to the fray.

Mech Balika comes just a month after the previous character was introduced. Pokhran was inspired by the father of the Indian nuclear program, Homi Jehangir Bhabha. He was chosen as a guardian of Virlok and was responsible for protecting the unique power the planet houses. Pokhran is a more tanky character with powerful radioactive abilities.

The two of them join an already long list of characters, which also includes renowned pistol shooter, Heena Sidhu, who joins the game as Heena. Players will also find another member of the Yaksha, Mor-Ni, one more folk-based hero.

Indus should begin the next closed beta test soon. Until then, you can pre-register for the game on Google Play.