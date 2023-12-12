Brawl Stars is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a thrilling content update

Supercell has just announced that its popular action game, Brawl Stars is turning five and a massive party has been planned to celebrate. In the last five years, the game has witnessed exponential growth, crossing over half a billion players and totalling 170 billion matches played. In these games, 39 billion Brawl Ball goals have been scored, three billion emojis used, and two billion life-saving cactus plants were used by Spike.

Brawl Stars is celebrating its fifth milestone at a perfect time as the game was already preparing for Brawlidays, which is the Christmas event. This annual update always gives back to the community in the form of giveaways and events. It’s already live and players can enjoy the benefits over the next few weeks until January.

Mico is the latest Mythic Brawler to join the game alongside Lola and Grey in Brawlyhood. He uses a boom mic to deal damage to enemies. His super involves Mico leaping into the sky, granting temporary invincibility. The shadow remains controllable and players must drag it to inflict massive damage on the ground.

The future looks bright for Starr Park… even brighter than the ???????????? that are burning it down#StarrParkCCTV ???????????? #BrawlStars pic.twitter.com/V3ls4yn1Kg — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) December 11, 2023

The new character also gets the advantage of being hypercharged alongside five more, including Fang, Edgard, Crow, Dynamike, and Leon. In addition, players can also participate in the Hypercharged Unleashed event to test the new Hypercharges without unlocking them. It will remain live for the next two weeks. Check out how these characters will perform using this Brawl Stars tier list of the best brawlers!

More freebies come in the form of the Skin for Colt, which was picked during the community-driven fan art platform. It will be part of the Brawlidays Advent Calendar that provides daily rewards until Christmas. Next year, players will be able to access the Brawl Pass in a monthly fashion. This was done to make progression easier so that each season can be completed. It will begin on the first Thursday of every month.

Celebrate Brawl Star’s fifth anniversary by downloading the game now for free.