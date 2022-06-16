Incoherence is a first-person point-and-click adventure game coming to mobile on June 30th

Glitch Games has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Incoherence, the studio's first-person point-and-click adventure game, letting players get first dibs on the title as soon as it launches on June 30th. As the first instalment in the Glitch Broken Dreams Collection, the game takes players on a fragmented adventure as they dive into the mind of Jason Bethlam and uncover the truth.

In Incoherence, you awake to find yourself in a bright room with a bunch of items that leave you at a loss. You have no memory of how you got to wherever you are, and all you have is a camera that you can use to photograph items and solve puzzles along the way.

The game doesn't have any intrusive ads or in-app purchases, and you can use the Glitch Camera to stay on top of the clues you've gathered while solving puzzles. There's also a handy Hint system in case you find yourself stuck at any point, and a useful auto-save feature so you won't have to lose your hard-earned progress each time you log off.

If you're keen on giving it a go, Incoherence will soon be available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best Detective games for Android phones and tablets?