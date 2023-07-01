Muv-Luv Dimensions, the re-launched version of Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative, is due out within the next few weeks for Japanese gamers

After a rough launch that led to a cancellation in service entirely, the mobile shooter gacha RPG Muv-Luv Dimensions is finally due to launch once more, this time with that critical error fixed and ready to play! This new Japan-exclusive shooter, based heavily on the Muv-Luv visual novel series, is gearing up to be one of the bigger gacha releases in Japan this year.

Looking for more character collection-based RPGs? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for Android!

In case you aren’t familiar, Muv-Luv is a mecha-focused visual novel series that is quite popular specifically within Japan. While the series is playable for English fans and has seen a lot of success on the front, Muv-Luv is beloved over in Japan due to its generally very good writing, excellent characters, and awesome mech battles too.

As for Muv-Luv Dimensions, things didn’t go so great when the game first launched back in March of last year under the name Immortals: Muv-Luv Alternative. After only having hit storefronts for around 4 hours, the mobile shooter was immediately shut down after a severe bug in the code caused a hefty exploit to be exposed, which players then took advantage of. This caused the game to be shut down entirely for over a year, with no sign of coming back until the recent announcement that it will launch this year.

Story-wise, this is a relatively simplistic plot intro, as it’s mostly just about a task force of mecha-piloting heroes who must save the world from the threat of the BETA, an alien force hell-bent on causing havoc and destruction.

How that translates to gameplay is in the form of a 3D action shooter that will see you utilizing different skills for each pilot to deal massive damage and keep your pilots alive, all while dodging and weaving between attacks and dishing out massive attacks yourself.

If that sounds as cool to you as it does to me, you can currently pre-register for the Japanese version of Muv-Luv Dimensions at either of the links below for free!