Illusion Connect: Re beginner's guide - 7 tips for a good start

As with any level-gated game, Illusion Connect: Re can be disheartening. However, if you follow our beginner's guide, you'll have a much easier start.

Illusion Connect Re drops you straight into a world threatened by monsters. It has real-time battles and a bunch of amazing characters to choose from, but to help you pass all the stages, I wrote this Illusion Connect: Re guide to help you out.

As you're probably aware, some of the stages are considerably harder than others. You will need to make several upgrades (and adjust your team) before challenging them, and with the help of these tips, you will know exactly what to focus on.

Don't panic, it all takes time!

Before you start spiralling, you should know that it all takes time - you won't be able to clear all the stages right off the bat because you will need to reach specific CP to even stand a chance. That's not too difficult to acquire, though, since you can upgrade your characters' gear and level them up.

You can also star up your characters quite a bit, which will give you more character shards, but that's something I will cover further in this guide.

For now, let's start with the basics and dive into our first Illusion Connect: Re tip.