Qwak Reborn brings the classic platformer back to mobile in all its chaotic glory

Qwak Reborn brings a classic PC hit from the early 80s to mobile

Take on the challenging, chaotic Qwak in all its revamped glory

Guide your heroic duck to the end, dodging obstacles, enemies and worse on the way

While international fans can chart the history of gaming via consoles pretty easily, the early days of PC were very different. And over in the UK, we had our own miniature indie scene that produced some very strange takes on classic genres, like chaotic platformer Qwak. Now, in Qwak Reborn you'll step into the challenging platforming once again, this time on iOS and Android!

Qwak Reborn is a deceptively simple platformer with a single objective: get your heroic duck to the end of each level. But as you'll see from the store page and gameplay below, this is far from as simple as it sounds as you dodge obstacles, gather power-ups and take out foes on the way to the exit.

The duck goes qwak

Having released all the way back in the early 80s for the BBC Micro and Commodore Amiga, the Qwak legacy is one that circumvents the usual inspiration from games such as Mario or Sonic, and stands out because of that.

It's colourful, it's chaotic, and it might not be everyone's cup of tea, but nonetheless I'm happy to see Qwak Reborn make its way to mobile. It's not the first time we've seen Qwak make the jump to smartphones, but it does mean a whole new generation might give it a go.

And with 70 levels and seven worlds to explore, there's plenty of content to dig into. Not to mention local co-op if you're playing via iPad! So, check out Qwak Reborn when it's expected to launch November 18th for iOS and Android!

In the meantime, if you're looking to hone your skills, there's plenty of options out there. Just take a look at our list of the best platformers on iOS to see some of our choice picks for those who think the hardest levels of Mario Maker are just a bit too easy.