Vampire Therapist lets you guide your immortal f(r)iends through eternity using psychology

Vampire Therapist sees you take on the role of psychologist to the... well, not 'stars'

But instead, you'll be helping out other immortals like you to manage their daily lives

If you like your World of Darkness with a little more light, watch out for it this November 24th

Who wants to live forever? Despite how often classical heroes strove for it, I think most people agree that immortality isn't all it's cracked up to be. Especially not if you're an ageless, blood-feeding creature of the night... erm, not that I would know! But in Vampire Therapist you'll guide similarly dysfunctional immortals through the trials and tribulations of unlife.

In the critically acclaimed Vampire Therapist, you play a reformed, former Wild West gunslinger now using their immortal experience to help others of their kind. Whether it's a vampire from Iron Age Ireland, Renaissance-era Italy, Tudor England or beyond, you'll get to know them and also help them work through their emotional struggles when it lands on iOS and Android come November 24th!

Better to burn out than to fade away

Yes, not releasing on Halloween, surprisingly enough. But Vampire Therapist is a concept I quite like. On the tabletop there's a game called Thousand Year Old Vampire, which also explores the idea of how stressful and, let's be honest, unglamorous it would be to live forever.

But whereas something like Thousand Year Old Vampire is quite a melancholy experience, Vampire Therapist is a bit more irreverent and humorous, adding in both a dose of comedy and some quirky minigames, letting you do everything from meditation to safely (and consensually!) nibbling on necks.

And considering Vampire Therapist boasts VAs from the likes of Baldur's Gate 3, Gone Home, Hades and more, you'll find even this lighter take on a World of Darkness has some pathos to be had. So if that's your thing, keep your stake handy for when Vampire Therapist awakens on November 24th!

In the meantime, if you fancy some proper chills for the Halloween season, why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android, where we've ranked some of the most spine-chilling mobile games you can play right now!