Illuminaria, Selva Interactive's resource management sim is coming to mobile later this year

Selva Interactive has just announced its latest project, Illuminaria, a resource management title that will be available soon on Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. The game released on Steam last year and will come to phones later this year. It takes players on a captivating and vibrant adventure on a planet full of wonders.

Illuminaria takes place on a distant planet in an uncharted region of the universe. The name comes from the world’s inhabitants, the Illumi. They were a peaceful race and lived a happy life on Illuminaria, but unfortunately, fate had other plans. Dark forces took over, corruption spread, and no amount of effort to save the planet.

The only thing the Illumi managed to do was create an automated system that would save the world. This is where the players come in. Their responsibility is to control the system and guide fleets of robots to perform tasks such as gathering resources and managing them, doing research, and building bases to keep the enemies away.

The game has two primary objectives, lighting beacons and then expelling all the darkness and chaos from the world. Bases have been taken over the Blight, which must be liberated. This can be achieved by creating multiple strongholds and warehouses all over the planet. None of them is safe at any given point because monsters can just show up and steal all the goods causing massive losses.

Illuminaria’s story seems similar to Guerilla’s Horizon series, especially with the threat of the Blight. Of course, gameplay-wise it’s a completely different ballgame. The title requires quick thinking and employing smart management strategies using simple mechanics. Commands can be carried out with simple clicks and there are also auto-battle sections called expeditions, which are great for gathering resources.

Illuminaria will release on mobile and Switch later this summer. Interested players can visit the official website for more information.