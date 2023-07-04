Illuminaria, the sci-fi management and construction game, launches for Android

A previously Steam-exclusive sci-fi management game entitled Illuminaria, from developer Selva Interactive, has landed on Android. This new colourful little gem sees you commanding a group of robots who must build up functional bases on a decrepit planet in order to save the environment and themselves in equal measure.

Illuminara looks rather barebones at first glance, mainly due to a graphics style that’s far more focused on functionality than it is on impressing anyone. This may be a turn-off for some, but for those of you willing to take the plunge and delve into this deep management simulation, there’s a lot to be had here.

The main core of the game revolves around building hovels within underground portions of the planet, which can then be used for a variety of functions. These range from simple procedures needed to grow plants or create water sources, typical survival things, to supplying your weaponry with the ammo and resources they need to properly battle the alien threats that will harm your base if they can get to it.

On top of those two functionalities, the other portion of the game plays out in an assortment of different recognizable quasi-puzzles, known as Expeditions, that will allow you to collect new materials or more of what you already need. This creates a fun loop of build, explore, defend, and so on until you’ve truly saved the entire planet.

Of course, that’s no easy task, and it’ll take more than just one simple base to do so. So why wait? You can grab Illuminaria and get to saving this dying planet right now by checking out the link below his article and purchasing the game for $4.99! Unfortunately, there’s no official release date for the iOS port just yet, but it is confirmed to be on the way, so stay tuned!

