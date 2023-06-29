Golfzon M: Real Swing is a realistic golf game, out now on Android and iOS

Golfzon Co has just announced the launch of its latest title, Golfzon M: Real Swing, a realistic golf game for Android and iOS. It makes use of the latest data and technology to create an immersive experience for players that’s almost like playing in real life.

Golfzon M tries to be as lifelike as possible with pretty much most of the popular golf courses around the world available in-game. Not only that, but the game also features differing environmental factors like wind speed, wind direction, and green slopes that require smart thinking. It’s a great simulator for golf enthusiasts who can enjoy playing on some of the best courses from the comfort of their homes.

Players preferring to go solo can play the Challenge Mode, which features full 18-hole courses. The Battlezone Mode features 1v1 matches, while the Tournament Mode is perfect for competitive players. All these rounds will be played by a character that can be customized using an enhancement system. It allows for boosting abilities as well as clubs.

To celebrate Golfzon M’s launch, a promotional campaign is being held, rewarding everyone that logs in for a week with a special item. Match winners will additionally receive prizes such as 100 premium item draw tickets, gold, shaft exchange coupons, and gems.

Speaking about the game, Chang-hoon YOO, a director of the Metaverse Business Department at Golfzon, stated, “Golfzon M is an innovative mobile game made possible through Golfzon's long history of expertise and know-how in the sport of golf. We appreciate all the anticipation and interest from the many golfers who signed up through the pre-launch registration. We are delighted to bring the fun, excitement, and challenge of golf on the course and simulators to people on mobile platforms.”

Download Golfzon M: Real Swing now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.