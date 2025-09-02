Idle Heroes to debut new hero, special event, mechanics and optimisation throughout the month

A very special event

Idle Heroes has a new hero on the horizon this month

They come alongside additional gameplay mechanics and optimisation

There's also the debut of the new Sword Edge Arena and a special September event

It's a big month for fans of DHGames Idle Heroes, as the popular release is set to introduce a host of new additions this month. Kicking off with a brand-new hero arriving in update 9.12, the Sword Edge Arena in update 9.19 and a whole lot more after and in between!

If you're not already familiar, Idle Heroes is DHGames' hit strategy RPG that lets you recruit, evolve and train a variety of heroes. Idle Heroes already boasts over 400 heroes (which we've also ranked into a tier list), and update 9.12 will add another one for you to train and evolve, Pokémon-style.

Meanwhile, the Sword Edge Arena arriving in update 9.19 promises to help you test your skills against your rivals, master new strategies and claim your spot as the ultimate champion. Or, maybe it'll just present new challenges to cut your teeth on? Either way, a great new way to try out your heroes.

Don't stand idle

Aside from that, more explicit news, we also have hints at some other content updates coming in September. There are promises of a new gameplay update and function optimisations coming to Idle Heroes, which are sure to refresh and revamp it for many of you playing.

What's more intriguing, however, is the upcoming September special event. Arriving in tandem with update 9.12, this special event will likely have plenty in the way of rewards. Doubtless, there'll also be tie-ins to that new hero being added, although you can always grab some early rewards with our list of Idle Heroes promo codes.

