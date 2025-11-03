Idle Heroes is celebrating Halloween with bucketloads of rewards for everyone

Trick or treat!

Visit the Haunted Castle and investigate some paranormal occurrences

Capture ghosts and get yourself special Spirit-channelling Pumpkins

There are a tonne of rewards up for grabs

Halloween’s creeping into Idle Heroes again, and this year’s event is packed tighter than a loot chest on the last day of the season. Running until November 6th, the celebration drops everything from Prophet Orbs and lollipops to a brand new haunted investigation that’s equal parts spooky and rewarding.

Log in each day to grab your free Prophet Orb and Sweet Lollipops, then dive into the Heroic Miracle quests and Prophet Summon Event for extra rewards. If you’re hoarding Orbs, now’s the time to use them as you can roll through up to eight rounds of summons this week.

And while you’re at it, the Fantasy Factory is serving up Honey Stars for clearing those little hero puzzles, which you can trade for rewards like the Peacock Feather Cape in the Exchange Store.

But the real centrepiece this Halloween is the Haunted Castle Investigation. Spend Exorcism Crosses to hunt ghosts through five eerie scenes, collect clues, and capture the culprits to earn rewards including Cackling Candles, which you can burn in the Mysterious Sale event for discounted treasures.

Capture enough ghosts, and you’ll unlock Legacy’s Flame treasures for your collection. Just remember, you can snag Exorcism Crosses through Prophet Summons, Spirit-channelling Pumpkins, and Value Packages.

Speaking of pumpkins, the Spirit-channelling Pumpkin feature lets you hunt for loot by choosing from three pumpkin pools, each filled with different rewards. There’s strategy here too – once you’ve claimed everything from a pumpkin, it’s gone for good.

And if you’re chasing cosmetics, the Relay Package includes the limited Ironcore Mecha Basilisk skin, Screeching Ghost Knight, complete with boosted Holy Damage and Speed stats.

If you’re jumping into the event, don’t forget to check out our Idle Heroes codes list for some extra freebies and our Idle Heroes tier list to see which heroes deserve your candy.